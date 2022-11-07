Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Comedian Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live this Saturday.

The award-winning comedian will host the ninth episode of the hit show’s 48th season Saturday, Nov. 12.

Chappelle has hosted Saturday Night Live twice before. Both aired the Saturday following the 2016 and 2020 Presidential Elections.

The Yellow Springs-native also announced back in October that he will be hosting a New Year’s Eve concert in Columbus. Tickets are still on sale.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.