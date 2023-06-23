DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dave Chapelle is coming to Yellow Springs in July, and he’s bringing company!

According to the Ticketmaster website, local celebrity and Dayton Walk of Famer Dave Chapelle will be hosting three exclusive evenings of conversation and comedy under the roof of the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs. Dave Chapelle and Friends has three separate performances on July 6, 7 and 8, all of which begin at 8 p.m.

These performances are three of the 15 Chapelle got approved in May, according to our partners at the Yellow Spring News.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m., according to the Ticketmaster website. Ticketmaster advises that you arrive ten minutes early so you can sign in, check payment information and find important event details before the sale begins.

To purchase your tickets online, click here. Tickets will not be sold at the event.