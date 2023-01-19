DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A girl from Dayton will be on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday.

Indy Bugg, 10, from Dayton, is a dancer and internet star, whose videos on social media have went viral, the show says.

Following Bugg’s last appearance on the show in September, she has been featured in a Beyoncé music video.

In Thursday’s episode, the show will feature Judge Mathis and Indy Bugg. Country singer Chase Rice will also perform on the show.

You can catch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” featuring Indy Bugg on Dayton’s CW at 3 p.m. on Thursday.