(WDTN) — Raymond Ayala, commonly known as “Daddy Yankee,” announced his retirement from music on Sunday.

The reggaetón artist will be ending his musical career with a world tour and “Legendaddy,” his first studio album in 10 years.

The announcement came in a statement on Sunday, March 20 on Twitter:

Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album. – Daddy Yankee

According to Billboard, Daddy Yankee’s five-month farewell tour, “La Última Vuelta World Tour,” will begin on August 10 in Portland, Ore. and will run through December. Presale tickets will go on sale on March 25 and general public sales will begin on March 30. For more information on tour dates, visit his official website.

His final album “Legendaddy” is set to be released on March 24 at 8 p.m., according to Billboard.