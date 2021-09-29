Country singer Alan Jackson reveals he has a degenerative nerve condition that’s affecting his balance

Entertainment News

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Jackson revealed in a new interview that he has a degenerative nerve condition that has affected his balance. The 62-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.

Jackson, 62, said in an interview aired on NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. He said it was a genetic condition and its effects on his ability to walk have been getting more noticeable. The condition does not alter his life expectancy, he said.

“I know I’m stumbling around on stage,” he told Jenna Bush Hager. “And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The singer-songwriter from Newnan, Georgia, released a new album “Where Have You Gone” this year and he remains one of country music’s top male artists, with more than 43 million albums sold in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s best known hits include “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson has continued to tour despite the condition and says he wants to continue to perform as much as he can.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Don't Miss

Latest News Videos

AMERICANS KEEP SEEING MIXED MESSAGING ON COVID

Military leaders face tough questions from senators on Afghanistan withdrawal

USPS slows mail deliveries

Fixing holiday mail problems ... in August

Dayton Dragons helping people plan for college with prep night

Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to Demi Lovato's extraterrestrial claim

More News