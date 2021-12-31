(WKBN)- According to the Daily Mail, several country music acts will not be performing on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19.

The artists include Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King.

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that his band will not be performing Friday night.

Brown announced that the band’s #1 priority is the safety and well-being of the fans, crew members, and venue staff.

The musicians were scheduled to be a part of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash,” which can be seen at 8 p.m. on WKBN-TV.