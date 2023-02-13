DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This is your chance to see renowned comedian Chris D’Elia in Cincinnati this spring!

On May 7, D’Elia will perform at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati. D’Elia is known not only for his standup special Man on Fire but also for starring on shows like Undatable, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and multiple shows by Comedy Central.

According to Ticketmaster.com, D’Elia regularly performs at Hollywood comedy clubs and continues to perform at sold-out shows during his tours across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets can be purchased for as low as $34 each or as much as $193 for Official Platinum tickets.

