ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJW) — A Cleveland-born actor most famous for her role in “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died at age 97.

Virginia Patton Moss, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey in the Frank Capra Christmas classic died Thursday, Aug. 18 of natural causes, a funeral home obituary confirmed.

“We have another angel,” Karolyn Grimes, who played Jimmy Stewart’s daughter Zuzu in the film, said on Facebook. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed.”

Moss, who grew up in Portland, Oregon, moved to Hollywood as a teenager to pursue acting. During her 7-year-long career she appeared in plays and movies before retiring at the age of 24 to marry Cruse Moss and move to Michigan.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, produced and directed by Frank Capra. Seen here from left, Todd Karns as Harry Bailey, Virginia Patton as Ruth Dakin Bailey, James Stewart as George Bailey and Thomas Mitchell as Uncle Billy Bailey. Premiered December 20, 1946; theatrical wide release January 7, 1947. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Moss spoke with Michigan news outlet Patch back in 2012, fondly remembering director Capra who she said stayed in touch with her over the years.

“I have a beautiful letter that [Capra] wrote me … he said, ‘I just knew you’d be a wonderful mother with three little bambinos and a wonderful husband,'” Patton said.

She went on to explain why she had no problem giving up her life in Hollywood.

“I couldn’t see me doing that for my life,” she said. “That isn’t what I wanted. I wanted exactly what I am. Ann Arbor, Michigan, a wonderful husband, wonderful children, a good part of the community. I work hard for the community.”