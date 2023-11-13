CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acts are coming to Cincinnati next summer, and your chance to get tickets starts Tuesday.

Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire are joining up for the Heart & Soul Tour 2024 at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Citi cardholders can get access to a ticket presale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Other presales will take place before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

The price for general parking is included in the total ticket cost, according to Ticketmaster. To purchase your ticket, click here.

Billboard lists “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Saturday in the Park” for hit songs by Chicago. “September,” “Let’s Groove,” and “Boogie Wonderland” are named by Apple Music as popular songs by Earth, Wind & Fire.