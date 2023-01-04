Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chef Michael Symon, a Cleveland native, is going back to his roots in the second season of The Food Network’s “BBQ USA.”

In several tweets Monday, after someone asked if another season was on the way, Symon said they’re filming it right now in Cleveland.

The first season, which premiered July 11, 2022, followed Symon as he traveled to “some of the country’s most-esteemed” barbeque competitions, The Food Network reported.

In the six-episode season, Symon made stops in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, Alabama, New Jersey and Tennessee.

There’s no word yet on when the second season will air.