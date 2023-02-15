CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Four-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Charlie Puth will be performing in Cincinnati this summer.

Puth’s 2023 tour, The “Charlie” Live Experience, will be making stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion on June 19.

The award-winning musician released his third studio album self-titled “Charlie” in October 2022. It featured hits such as “Left and Right feat. Jung Kook of BTS,” “That’s Hilarious” as well as “Light Switch.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You can view them here.

According to Riverbend Music Center, tickets will be mobile only. Ticket delivery will be delayed until one week prior to the show date and the box office will not be selling tickets until the day of the show.