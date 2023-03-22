DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This summer find live music and family fun for free with the Stubbs Park Summer Concert Series.

The City of Centerville and the Centerville Arts Commission are partnering with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to present a collection of 15 concerts over the course of the summer. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will be accompanied by food trucks and concessions as well as ASL interpretation by Miami Valley Interpreters LLC.

The season starts on June 4 and will continue until the last concert on August 27.

the 2023 concert season is as follows:

June 4: Practically Petty – A Tom Petty tribute band

June 11: The Rock Show – A Tribute to Journey

June 18: Hotel California – An Eagles tribute band

July 2: Landslide – A Fleetwood Mac tribute band

July 16: Boys in the Band – The Alabama Tribute Show

July 23: Elton Rohn – An Elton John tribute

July 28: Centerville POPS! – The Sci-Fi Experience

July 30: The Fries Band – A Dayton vocal band

August 6 – Creedence Revived – A world-traveling tribute band

August 13: Beatlemania Magic – A Tribute to the Beatles

August 27: Brass Tacks Band – A Chicago tribute band

For more information on each band, visit the City of Centerville website here.