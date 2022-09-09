CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of the most beloved caped crusaders is getting the full celebratory treatment with a moviethon at Cinemark.
Yes, Batman Day is Saturday, Sept. 17 and some local theaters are showing the following Batman films to help fans get into the spirit.
- “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) at 2:15 p.m.
- “Batman” (1989) at 4:30 p.m.
- “Batman Returns” (1992) 30th Anniversary at 7:25 p.m.
Cinemark locations include Beavercreek, Cincinnati, Huber Heights, Piqua, West Carollton, and many more. Find the full list of participating Ohio movie theaters right here.
Find tickets for the three-movie event right here.