Whether you like Dorothy, The Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, the witches or Toto, you have a chance to see a classic film near you.

“The Wizard of Oz” is returning to local theaters around the Miami Valley. 2024 marks the film’s 85th anniversary. Fans looking to travel down the yellow brick road will have the chance to see the film on Jan. 28, 29 and 31.

As a part of the anniversary celebration, Leonard Maltin, a film critic, will be providing exclusive insight.

IMDb lists the 1939 film as winning the following Oscars in 1940:

Best Special Effects

Best Music – Original Song

Best Music – Original Score

