(WJW) — The late Carrie Fisher is set to appear on the big screen for the final time.

“Wonderwell” was filmed in 2016, just weeks before Fisher’s death at the age of 60.

The film’s distributor, Vertical, has acquired the rights to distribute the film in North America and the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to Deadline.

The film follows a girl named Violet who is transported to a mystical world by Fisher’s character, Hazel.

“Wonderwell” also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft and Kiera Milward.

The movie’s director, Vlad Marsavin, revealed that it took seven years to complete the project since filming began, and the COVID-19 pandemic and Fisher’s unexpected death complicated production.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” Marsavin told Deadline. “After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack.

Rudnicki, a producer on the film, wrote a July 2021 blog post about his reaction to seeing Fisher’s final scenes in the movie after he attended a screening of the movie.

“In fact, if you were an actor, and you knew with 100% certainly this was your last day on Earth, this is a scene you might design to say goodbye to your fans,” Rudnicki wrote. “Carrie’s last line is about life itself — I won’t spoil it here, but it is genius, if not heart breaking.

“The scene is golden, a magical final curtain call for a very special actress and woman who left this Earth far too soon,” Rudnicki wrote.

Fisher posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May, which was accepted by her daughter Billie Lourd.

“Wonderwell” is set to have a limited theatrical release at AMC Theatres before releasing digitally on June 23, 2023, and will include a dedication to the late actress.

The actress also appeared posthumously in 2017’s “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” which she filmed before “Wonderwell,” Deadline reports.