COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing in Columbus in August 2023.

The concert will take place at Ohio Stadium, marking the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Columbus.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. They will be available on ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. until 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. for complete presale details, click here.