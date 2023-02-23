CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — No need to be dancing with yourself this May, Billy Idol is bringing his live tour to Cincinnati!

According to Ticketmaster, Idol will be performing at PNC Pavilion on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his tour, “Idol Live!”

Idol will be performing a setlist that includes hits from his wide library of music and his latest two EPs, the most recent being “The Cage” released in September 2022.

The “White Wedding” singer will be joined onstage by his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Kelsy Karter & the Heroines will also perform, according to Riverbend Music Center.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster here.