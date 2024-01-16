WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular actor has been spending time in the Miami Valley filming a new movie.

“Zoolander” actor Ben Stiller has been photographed in Wilmington as a part of an upcoming film.

Although the name of the film has yet to be officially confirmed, IMDb reports a film called “Nutcrackers” is currently in production. The movie is described by IMDb as “four siblings find a loving shelter in an unexpected turn of circumstances.”

Additional actors in the film include Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson and Toby Huss.

Our partners at the Wilmington News Journal report that while Stiller was in the area, he posed and posted a photo of himself next to a sign at the Clinton County History Center.

The nonprofit organization’s sign read a message asking Stiller for a sequel to “Night at the Museum,” a previous film he starred in. A photo on Stiller’s social media shows the sign, which says “BEN – WERE READY FOR NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 4 HOW ABOUT YOU?”

Stiller took to social media on Thursday, Jan. 11, thanking the entire Wilmington community for their generosity and kindness. He also addressed the history center’s message board agreeing to the fourth film in the franchise.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.