DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Barenaked Ladies is at it again as they announce a stop in Cincinnati in June as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

The Toronto-based band is eager to hit the road this summer, playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States, including a return to Cincinnati for a performance at PNC Pavilion on Saturday, June 3.

This summer, American band Semisonic and Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open the the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 through TicketMaster and the PNC Pavilion website.