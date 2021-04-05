Ariana Grande announced as new coach on “The Voice” as battle rounds continue

(NBC) – As the battle rounds resume Monday on “The Voice,” Kelsea Ballerini is still filling in for Kelly Clarkson, and lots of buzz about another new coach joining the show next season.

Lots of groveling goes on during the blind auditions and that just makes the voice’s battle rounds that much tougher for the coaches.

“You have these people, you beg ’em to be on your team, and then, the very next thing you do, you kick half of them off,” explained coach Blake Shelton.

And the stress of making those choices weighs heavy.

“That’s what makes it great to watch as a fan of the show, that’s what keeps you on the edge of your seat. But as a coach, I hate that part,” Shelton remarked.

Shelton talked with Hoda Kotb on “Today” about “The Voice,” which will add Ariana Grande this fall to its revolving lineup of coaches.

“They never let us know who it’s going to be by the way, until, I think we found out about two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” said Shelton. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers.”

But he is braced for more teasing about being the voice’s senior coach.

“Look at me, I’ve been doing this show, this is the 20th season,” Shelton stated. “So, I guess I had it coming. I used to look like Ariana when I started this show.”

Tonight’s battle rounds may add a few more gray hairs.

