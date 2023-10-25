DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Netflix has done it. Disney+ has done it. Now it’s Apple’s turn to increase the cost of some of its subscription services.

Fans of “Ted Lasso” and “Severance” on Apple TV+ can now look forward to paying $9.99 a month vs. the $6.99 it had been, a 43% increase.

If you count on Apple Arcade to scratch your gaming itch while at home or away, you will now be paying $6.99 each month, a 40% increase from its previous $4.99.

Depending on Apple News+ to get your fix of news from publications and websites from across the globe will now cost you $12.99, a 30% increase from $9.99.

If you were counting on Apple One bundling saving you from price increases, you’re in for another shock: The Premier tier of the subscription — which includes TV+, News+, Fitness+, Arcade and Music, plus 2TB of iCloud storage — has seen its price increase 15%, from $32.95 to $37.95. (You will still save money — $29 a month, Apple claims — by going with the bundle vs. subscribing individually.)

Both the Family and Individual tiers, which offer fewer services and less iCloud space, see similar increases, to $25.95 and $19.95 a month, respectively, from $22.95 and $16.95 a month.