ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.

Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Saturday.

Police said the men knew each other, according to WSB-TV.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers. The pioneering jazz star died in 1965. Freddy Cole was also a famous jazz singer and pianist who was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame.

A call to the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta was not answered Sunday, and it was not immediately clear whether Gayle had retained a private attorney. Jail records did not list an attorney, and an attempt to reach a family member for a possible comment on Gayle’s behalf was not successful.