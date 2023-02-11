SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drake could have offered Super Bowl week concertgoers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer instead delivered a healthy dose of his hits.

The multi-Grammy winner had many jostling for position to watch him perform at “h.wood Homecoming” at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake’s 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.

Other star entertainers and athletes who attended Drake’s show included Serena Williams, Cher, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Christina Aguilera, Meek Mill, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyga, Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Kyler Murray, Sauce Gardner and George Kittle.

Before Drake’s appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.

“Tonight, they asked me to do three songs in like 20 minutes right? I could either do the 20 minutes or just run through all the old stuff,” he told the audience, who urged him to play his older hits. “OK, you asked for it.”

Drake went on to perform several jams including “Best I Ever Had,” “Headlines,” “Controlla” and “HYGR.” He asked the crowd to recite the lyrics of 21 Savage’s verses on “Rich Flex,” a song from tandems collaborative album “Her Loss.”

The rap star kept asked attendees, “Do you want more?” The majority of the crowd urged him to do so.

“If you’re playing shy or rich as (expletive) or own some tech company or some football team, we don’t give a (expletive) right now,” he said. “We just need you to turn up if you know this song. I need your help.”

As confetti fell, Drake performed “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

At the end, Drake paid homage to Lil Wayne before closing out his set by playing “I Will Always Love You,” the Dolly Parton song that Whitney Houston made famous. He sang every word along with many in the crowd.

The “Homecoming” concert show was a part of a night filled with other concerts across the Phoenix area before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shaquille O’Neal held his carnival-style “Shaq’s Funhouse” with Snoop Dogg headlining the concert, and Travis Scott and Robin Thicke performed at the “Rolling Stone Live” Super Bowl party. Meek Mill hit the stage earlier Friday, performing a few songs including his popular “Dreams and Nightmares.”