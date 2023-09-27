** The video above shows a prior concert in Cincinnati **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Andrea Bocelli will bring ‘Nessun Dorma’ and other songs to Cincinnati next year as part of a newly announced set of concert dates.

The Italian tenor will perform at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 7, with backing support from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Andrea Bocelli performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London on June 4, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The April 2024 concert will be his first trip to the Queen City since making his first appearance in the city at U.S. Bank Arena in 2018.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. If you hold a Citi credit card or are a supporter of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, you can purchase tickets a week early at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Besides traditional operatic arias, attendees can also expect to hear selections from his 2020 album, which includes a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” that Bocelli performs with his daughter in concert. The year 2024 also marks the 40th anniversary of his debut album, so retrospective deep-cuts may be in the offing.