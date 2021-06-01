‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 premieres, live audience returns

(NBC) – “America’s Got Talent” begins a new season tonight the summer-long talent search had several bumps in the road last year it’s hoping for a less “eventful” but just as entertaining a season as the new one gets underway.
A spoken word poet winning was just part of what made “AGT” memorable last season.
“He said the right things that we all wanted to hear and needed to hear,” expressed Heidi Klum. “He brought tears to my eyes”
Coping with COVID altered the season, so did Simon Cowell’s absence from a broken back.
“He’s lucky to be alive, he’s lucky to be standing,” revealed Howie Mandel. “He’s lucky to be walking.”
“I mean, it wasn’t great the first month,” said Cowell. “After ten or 11 weeks, I got there.”
It all made for quite the debut season for the rookie judge.
“It was very dramatic, but it was very fun for me, I have to say,” said Sofia Vergara.
But now, the team returns intact for the start of a new season.
“It’s literally, the biggest stage on Earth right now, said host Terry Crews. “And it’s going to be something different.”
There’s always the unexpected.
“You see a lot of crazy things that come onto the stage,” said Klum.
And once again, there’s an in-person audience to take it all in.
“You cannot, cannot beat a real audience,” said Cowell.
“It’s a different energy when they’re screaming, you know?” added Klum.
Included in tonight’s lineup is a choir of New York City nurses.
“I thought, coming out of COVID, everybody would be miserable,” said Cowell. “But actually, it’s the opposite. They’ve all come out. Ready to go. People want to have fun! People wanna be happy.”
And “AGT” is ready to do its part.
“America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by an all-new episode of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.
AGT Contestants
Tuesday, June 1
The Canine Stars, Animal Act
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
Current Residence: Denver, Colorado
Ellariya and Karina, Aerial / Movement
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Peter Rosalita, Singer
Hometown: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Brian Pankey, Variety/Other
Hometown: Springfield, Illinois
Elektro Botz, Dance Group
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Aidan Bryant, Aerial / Movement
Hometown: Prince George, Virginia
Mr.Cherry and Chikki, Variety/Other
Hometown: Tokyo, Japan
Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Singing Group
Hometown: New York, New York
Current Residence: Long Island, New York
Katie Kusiciel, Variety/Other
Hometown: Rogers, Arkansas
Current Residence: Santa Clarita, California
Keith Apicary, Dancer
Hometown: Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Portland, Oregon
Gerald Kelly, Comedian
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Lil Hunter Kelly, Comedian
Hometown: Springfield, Massachusetts
Current City: Hiram, Georgia
1aChord, Singing Group
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina / High Point, North Carolina / Raeford, North Carolina
Current City: Greensboro, NC
Dustin Tavella, Variety/Other
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current City: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Sethward, Variety/Other
Hometown: Los Angeles, California