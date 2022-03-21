(NBC) — Various music competition shows on TV have focused on finding the next great singer, the one debuting Monday on NBC is aimed at finding the next great song.

“American Song Contest” pulls all 50 states and six U.S. territories into that search.

The long-running “Eurovision Song Contest” is all about national pride for the countries competing. For its U.S. counterpart, “American Song Contest,” it’s all about state pride for those taking part.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are hosting the competition, which has one act from every U.S. state and territory represented.

“That’s why I feel like this show is so cutting edge because it engages with every state,” said Snoop Dogg. “You don’t feel left out.”

The first 11 of 56 contestants perform live Monday — and no cover songs — it’s all original music.

The competition cuts across musical styles and it’s not just solo artists. There’s a band from Minnesota called Yam Haus.

They’re among the largely unknown acts trying to become known. But not everyone’s unknown. Michael Bolton’s representing Connecticut.

“It’s a great place to spend your time,” said Bolton. “It’s a great place to come home to.”

Home providing the heart for Oklahoma’s K-pop singer, Alexa.

“Oklahoma and America, in general, has so much to offer in diversity, so I’m just one of the facets, I guess,” said Alexa.

All trying to deliver the tune America votes as its next hit song.

“I think we’re both energized,” said Clarkson. “I’m ready! I love live TV.”

“American Song Contest” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.