DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rock band that has been running for over 50 years is coming to Huber Heights this spring.

On May 6, Chicago will play at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. According to the Ticketmaster website, this band has been playing since 1967 and is still recording new albums regularly. Four of the original band members are still playing today: Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Walter Parazaider.

This band features a unique horn section alongside the usual guitar and keyboard instrumentation.

Tickets begin at $96 each and can cost as much as $208 for the VIP package. The VIP package includes a ticket in the first 20 rows, VIP merchandise, and early entry to the venue, as well as a few other perks.

