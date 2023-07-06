DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have ever watched “American Idol,” has it ever crossed your mind that you could have a chance to be on the show?

The Ohio State Fair is partnering with “American Idol” to help find Ohio’s best singers.

Videos from the top five submissions will be played before the fair concerts. Current concerts scheduled for the state fair include Casting Crowns, Clint Black, Keith Sweat, Kidz Bop, Lindsey Stirling, Ludacris, STYX, Third Eye Blind, Tyler Hubbard and Yung Gravy.

VIP passes will go to the top eight finalists. Passes will allow the finalists to actually audition for the hit talent show. A private audition with the show’s executive producers will go to the overall winner of the competition.

Virtual auditions are open until Wednesday, July 19.