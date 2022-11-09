Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(KSWB/WJW) – America’s largest theater chain is extending a sweet movie deal through the holidays.

Started during the summer, fans can continue to see a movie at any AMC Theatres location in the U.S. for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays.

The Discount Tuesdays promotion is now lasting through the end of January. It allows members of its AMC Stubs program — which is free to join — to see any available showtimes at the discounted rate, even for tickets purchased in advance from third-party sites such as Fandango.

The deal also applies to some theater concessions, with AMC making its select “Cameo-size” popcorn and soft drink (or a 21-ounce ICEE beverage) available for $5.

Additional fees do apply for premium experiences like IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC, but the company said it has set the base fee at $5 for those options, applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

The discount applies regardless of your tier under the AMC Stubs program, including its A-List program that costs $15 a year to join, and Stubs Insider, which allows moviegoers to utilize the Tuesday promotion, get free refills with a large popcorn purchase and earn points for a $5 reward.

To get the Tuesday deal, moviegoers must present a virtual or physical card, account number or email address when buying the tickets. If buying tickets online or in a mobile app, users must be signed in to their accounts prior to checkout.

Customers can find nearby AMC Theater locations via the chain’s website. The company also offers $5 movies daily with a selection of Fan Faves.