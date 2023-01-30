DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This May is your chance to see comedian David Cross as he performs in Cincinnati.

According to Ticketmaster, David Cross is making a stop in Cincinnati for his Worst Daddy in the World Tour. On Thursday, May 18, he will perform at the Taft Theatre alongside fellow comedian Sean Patton.

While David Cross may be a lesser-known name, Ticketmaster describes him as one of Alternative Comedy’s brightest stars. He also appeared in Arrested Development and Mr. Show with Bob and David, according to the website.

Tickets begin at $35 each for an orchestra seat and can cost as much as $142 for a VIP seat in the orchestra pit. This VIP ticket also includes a meet-and-greet with David Cross. You can buy tickets here.

Two dollars from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Innocence Project, the Ticketmaster website says. According to the organization’s website, the Innocence Project serves to “free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone.”

