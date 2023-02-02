DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Actress Alicia Silverstone is stepping back into her iconic role of Cher Horowitz from the 1995 movie ‘Clueless’ for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

This week, shopping platform Rakuten revealed a teaser spot for their 2023 Big Game ad featuring Silverstone reprising the role, with a 2023 twist.

On Tuesday, the actress teased the commercial to her two million Instagram followers, racking up over 158K likes and counting.

Rakuten officials said they will be bringing the beloved ‘90s character back to life for a campaign, which includes a 30-second ad spot that will air during the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12.