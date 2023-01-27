DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Successful actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler will be making a stop in Ohio as part of his tour, Adam Sandler Live.
According to Ticketmaster, Sandler will be delivering “his unique brand of comedy and song” recommended only for mature 16+ audiences.
Sandler will be performing at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
On the following day, Tuesday, Feb. 7, Sandler will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7:30 p.m.
You can find tickets to both performances on Ticketmaster here.