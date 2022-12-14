Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Adam Sandler will be grabbing his yarmulke and heading to central Ohio early next year.

The acclaimed comedian is extending his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to eleven cities and will be performing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on February 7. He will also perform in Cincinnati on February 6 at Heritage Bank Center.

Sandler’s show is a mixture of music and comedy which will include a surprise guest. The show is advertised as being for mature audiences only (16+).

Presale tickets will be available starting at noon on Thursday with general admission tickets going on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. For more information, click here.