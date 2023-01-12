STAMFORD, Vt. (WTEN) — Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing.

As part of a plea deal, Miller agreed to a split prison sentence, a $500 fine, and a year of probation.

Vermont State Police announced in August that Miller, who has a home in Stamford, had been cited to appear in court for arraignment on a charge of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Prosecutors said Miller not only broke into the home, but also swiped three bottles of liquor while the homeowner was away on May 1.

According to a police affidavit, Miller had been friends with the homeowner for about 18 years before the incident. The “Justice League” actor was charged after police pulled surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Originally, Miller was accused of felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. The actor pleaded not guilty to those charges on Oct. 17.

After adding the unlawful trespass charge on Dec. 30, the state dropped both original counts. A change of plea hearing will be held in Bennington Superior Court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Aside from this incident, Miller was arrested twice in 2022 in Hawaii, on charges including disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. Miller is reportedly undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.