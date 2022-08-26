CLEVELAND (WJW) – The sequel to 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story” has a release date, according to reports.

According to reports from Deadline, “A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, who returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

Deadline reports that several other actors will reprise their roles in the sequel, including Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb.

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ will direct the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

Much of the original movie was filmed right here in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.