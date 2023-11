TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to get “Rockin’ Into the Night” because 38 Special is coming to the Miami Valley in 2024!

On Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, 38 Special will be performing their timeless hits at Hobart Arena in Troy as part of their latest tour.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. and will be available online, at the Hobart Arena box office or by phone at 937-339-2911.

Ticket prices will range from $29 to $49 with limited seating available from $69 to $119.