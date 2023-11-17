WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — The last two headliners for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest have been announced.

Sam Hunt and Ernest have been named the next and final headliners for the festival. With the addition of Ernest, the fest added Thursday, Aug. 8, as an additional performance day.

Country music superstars Keith Urban and Jason Aldean have already been named headlining acts for the fest.

Hunt is the voice behind familiar country favorites like “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me” and others. Apple Music shows popular songs by Ernest include “Flower Shops” and “Tennessee Queen,” among others.

The festival is now set to take place from Aug. 8-11, 2024 at Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester.