** The video above shows prior coverage of La Comedia Dinner Theatre **

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Take a seat and experience an elegant dinner and show in Springboro!

The 2024 season lineup has been announced for La Comedia Dinner Theatre. At La Comedia, guests are able to enjoy a buffet-style meal prior to a show.

In 2024, eight shows are scheduled to be shown at the entertainment venue:

“ The Marvelous Wonderettes ” Jan. 18 to Feb. 11, 2024

” “ Guys and Dolls ” Feb. 15 to Mar. 24, 2024

” “ West Side Story ” Mar. 28 to May 5, 2024

” “ The Church Basement Ladies Plowin’ Thru ” May 9 to June 16, 2024

” “ The Wizard of Oz ” June 27 to Aug. 11, 2024

” “ Shear Madness ” Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, 2024

” “ Saturday Night Fever ” Sept. 19 to Oct. 27, 2024

” “ Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn ” Nov. 1 to Dec. 29, 2024

For tickets to an upcoming show, you are asked to call 937-746-4554.