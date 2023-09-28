** The video above shows prior coverage of La Comedia Dinner Theatre **
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Take a seat and experience an elegant dinner and show in Springboro!
The 2024 season lineup has been announced for La Comedia Dinner Theatre. At La Comedia, guests are able to enjoy a buffet-style meal prior to a show.
In 2024, eight shows are scheduled to be shown at the entertainment venue:
- “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
- Jan. 18 to Feb. 11, 2024
- “Guys and Dolls”
- Feb. 15 to Mar. 24, 2024
- “West Side Story”
- Mar. 28 to May 5, 2024
- “The Church Basement Ladies Plowin’ Thru”
- May 9 to June 16, 2024
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- June 27 to Aug. 11, 2024
- “Shear Madness”
- Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, 2024
- “Saturday Night Fever”
- Sept. 19 to Oct. 27, 2024
- “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn”
- Nov. 1 to Dec. 29, 2024
For tickets to an upcoming show, you are asked to call 937-746-4554.