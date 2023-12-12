CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Music Festival is returning for another year.

From July 25 to 27, 2024, performers will be taking the stage will be performing in downtown Cincinnati.

July 25, 2024, will be dedicated to a celebration of Hip-Hop. The lineup has yet to be announced for the first day of the festival.

Headliners for Friday, July 26, 2024, include Maxwell, NE-YO, Fantasia, October London and Lakeside. New Edition, KEM, SWV, Stokley and an additional headliner currently unnamed will be performing on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

In July, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Babyface and others took the stage to perform at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Presale tickets are currently on sale. General sale tickets will be available beginning Saturday, Dec. 16.

Additional performers will be announced in the future, according to the festival.