DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A longtime member of “The Bob & Tom Show” has died.

According to a social media post from the show on Saturday, Ron Sexton was famous for playing Donnie Baker. On Friday, July 21, Sexton was in Ohio on tour of his stand-up comedy show when he died.

A photo on the radio shows’ website shows Sexton was born in 1970.

Aside from playing Baker, Sexton had performed as Kenny Tarmac and Floyd the Trucker. He is also known for his impersonations of different celebrities.

“We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” Tom Griswold, member of “The Bob & Tom Show” said. “He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude.”

At this time, Sexton’s cause of death is currently unknown.