1  of  2
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning BIG GAME BOUND: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound

Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ taps its new and last queen

Entertainment

by: Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Posted: / Updated:
TV-The Crown

This combination photo shows actress Imelda Staunton on the red carpet for the movie “Downton Abbey” at the Rome Film Fest in Rome on Oct. 19, 2019, left, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London on May 17, 1996. Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play the British monarch in the Netflix series “The Crown.” She will take the crown in the fifth and final season of the series. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Crown,” Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family, will end earlier than expected and has revealed its next and last queen.

Show creator and showrunner Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”

Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy. “Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor,” Morgan said in a statement Friday.

Staunton is an Olivier Award-winner whose films include “Vera Drake,” “Nanny McPhee” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” She played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the “Downton Abbey” movie.

“The Crown” has won a Golden Globe for best TV drama and both Foy and Colman have won best actress Globes in the royal role. Season three arrived on Netflix in December.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS