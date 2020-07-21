Here is your chance to join the virtual audience of ‘The Voice’

The Voice is beginning production but, like everything else, the process is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means you have a chance to participate! For the first time ever, fans and their families will be able to join the audience of the show from anywhere in the country from the comfort of their homes.

To do this you need to register for The Voice virtual audience here. The “tickets” are free but you have to sign up first.

Season 19 of “The Voice” will air this Fall on WDTN.

