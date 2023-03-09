DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Yost is one of the eight attorney generals that closed operations of a “massive” robocall operation.

The operation out of Texas included telephone calls to more than 69 million Ohioans. In different rulings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, two men were imposed a judgement of $244,658,640, a release says. The two are said to have owned JSquared Telecom, Rising Eagle Capital Group and Rising Eagle Capital Group-Cayman.

The two men accused are said to not be able to pay the money, so the judgements will be suspended and changed to a permanent operational ban. The ban means the two men will not be allowed to make any robocalls or work with those that include telemarketing or robocalls.

In June 2020, Yost filed a lawsuit. Within the lawsuit, the Ohio Attorney General cited violations of the federal Telephone Communication Protection Act and federal Telemarketing Sales Rule, plus other state consumer-protection laws.

“Stopping annoying robocalls is a lengthy process, but this judgment is a reminder that we can cut them off,” Yost said. “There are enough distractions in life – let’s not let spam callers interrupt our lives anymore.”

The two are accused of spoofing telephone calls and calling people using deceptive tactics, some including using the topics of extended car warranties and health-care services.

From January and May 2019 and March of 2020, the two allegedly initiated over 69 million callers to phone numbers with Ohio area codes. Of the 69 million called, about 32.3 million were registered users of the Do Not Call Registry List.