DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the recent gas leak emergency in Darke County, residents are being encouraged to sign up for a program to keep them in the loop.

The CodeRED program alerts residents that are signed up for the program in the case of an emergency. According to the Greenville Fire Department, it is a better tool to keep updated in the case that authorities have to provide important and potentially life-saving information to you.

On Friday, the department provided an update on how they alerted residents by using CodeRED.

“For Monday’s natural gas emergency, we initiated a CodeRed alert for a one block radius through Darke County EMA,” Greenville Fire said. “A second alert was sent out advising when it was safe to return to the area.”

Residents in many counties across the Miami Valley have the opportunity to sign up for the free program. If you would like to do so, click here.