DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to the scene of a shooting near the corner of Hoover Avenue and Evergreen Avenue in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that SWAT is currently surrounding the home of a possible suspect, but it is unknown if the suspect is inside.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton police responded to a report of shots fired on Hoover Avenue and Evergreen Avenue on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, Dayton police found one victim had been shot in the leg.

The victim has been brought to Miami Valley Hospital.

This incident is still under investigation, and an increased police presence can be seen near the intersection.