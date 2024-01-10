YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend, Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating another year of bringing dairy products to the Miami Valley community.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, is celebrating 155 years of service with some special discounts for customers, which they are promoting on their website.

Deals are listed below and are in place from Saturday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Young’s is offering 50% off Farmstead cheese specials, along with $1.55 off all cones, burgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chedda Cheese Crispys, 4 Pack Homemade Buckeyes, 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream and kid’s meals, according to their website.

Young’s is also offering $1.55 for games of miniature golf and medium buckets of golf balls.

To learn more about the history behind this Miami Valley staple, click here.