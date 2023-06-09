DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The much-anticipated Yellow Springs Street Fair kicks off Saturday morning!

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is set to feature more than 250 vendors and 65 shops and eateries.

Live music is set to be performed at the Bryan Center from noon to 7 p.m.

There will also be Egyptian Breeze Belly Dancers and live music at Soin Stage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A free shuttle service is being offered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the pick-up and drop off locations being Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Officials noted that this is a pet free festival.