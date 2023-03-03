DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A hiring event will be held this month for non-military members who wish to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The one-day hiring event is scheduled for March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn and WPAFB located at 2800 Presidential Drive in Fairborn, according to the Air Force Civilian Service.

Hundreds of skilled civilian professionals are expected to be interviewed for dozens of mission-critical openings across numerous career fields within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The event will feature dozens of career fields, from childcare development and contract administration to science and engineering. Qualified applicants will receive intent-to-hire notifications during the event.

You can register for the event and submit your resume through an early application here.

Registration is not required to attend but will provide a faster opportunity to speak with a recruiter at the event.