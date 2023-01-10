DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jurassic Quest, the world’s largest, family-friendly dinosaur experience, is roaring into Dayton next month.

The event features the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs.

Attendees can observe a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot long Megalodon, according to the event website.

There are also walking dinosaur rides and a life-size T-Rex skull on display.

You can learn more about the event offerings here.

Get your tickets for Dayton here before they go extinct. Purchasing tickets online before the event guarantees entry in case of sell out.