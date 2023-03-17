HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — With God’s Grace is inviting you to get your pet or family picture taken with the Easter Bunny in Harrison Township.

The nonprofit organization is holding an Easter Bunny photo session on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at With God’s Grace Free Store, located at 5505 North Dixie Drive.

Organization officials say that everyone is welcome to stop by the event to capture great memories or make the cutest holiday cards. You will be able to purchase a 4×6 printed photo for just $5.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to With God’s Grace to help provide food to the Miami Valley community.